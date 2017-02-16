Attention Musicians: Join the Diocesan Choir for the Chrism Mass

Hello everyone!

I would like to personally invite you to join our Diocesan Choir for the Chrism Mass April 2, 7pm, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City.

In following our Bishop’s call to be “good stewards” for our diocese I strongly encourage you to prayerfully consider joining us for this very special Mass and be a good steward of the gifts God has given you. The Chrism Mass is a blend of music, holy oils being blessed, and a time for laity to support their priests. I have listed the dates and times of our choir rehearsals, all of which are held at the Cathedral. I would ask that if you live near Rapid City, you attend at least two of these rehearsals. If you are not able to attend these rehearsals but would still like to share your musical talents, please contact me at thyschroeder@vastbb.net or by calling 605-341-1143. If you have any questions please contact me and I will be happy to help you as I am able.

Rehearsal dates at the Cathedral (choir loft) are as follows:

Sunday, March 19 – 1-2:30pm

Saturday, March 25 – 10am-noon

Sunday, April 2 – 1-2:30pm

Please prayerfully consider joining us for the Chrism Mass — even if you decide not to sing in the choir — so that we can show our support to our priests as they renew their commitment to the ministry to which they were ordained.

Thank you and may God’s grace be upon you!

—Terry Schroeder

605-341-1143

thyshroeder@vastbb.net