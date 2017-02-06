Position Summary

To develop ministry opportunities, provide training, support and resources in the diocese for youth and young adult ministry. Click here for a full job description.

Applicant Qualification

Practicing Catholic; Bachelor’s degree, preferably in theology, catechetics, or related field with a sound Catholic theology. Past experience in parish youth ministry helpful. Understands, supports and articulates the Catholic faith as taught by the Church. Love of youth and understanding of the developmental stages of middle and high school youth. Must have excellent organizational, communication, and leadership skills, and ability to relate to pastors, adult youth ministers, youth, and young adults. Requires energy and willingness to travel throughout the diocese, including some weekend and evening work.

Click here for an application.

Interested individuals should send a resumé and letter by e-mail or postal mail listing three professional references along with a completed application to”

Office of the Chancellor

Diocese of Rapid City

606 Cathedral Drive Rapid City SD 57701

msimonson@diorc.org