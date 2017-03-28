Employment Opportunity: Director of Sioux Spiritual Center

The Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota, is seeking a Director for the Sioux Spiritual Center, a diocesan retreat facility that is located in a very rural setting, 13 miles of gravel road off the state highway and approximately 100 miles from a major city. The facility accommodates up to thirty retreatants and predominately serves the Native American population of the diocese.

The successful candidate will be required to live at the SSC and serve as “care taker” for the buildings and grounds. Other duties will include marketing and promoting the retreat facility and setting up programs and retreats that serve the needs of the Native population or the diocese. He/she will be responsible for all aspects of the administration of the facility. The SSC models inculturation of Native spirituality and Catholic religious practices in the diocese. One of its programs, Basic Directions in Native Ministry, is a national program that prepares those who are serving or will serve in ministry to Native People.

The successful candidate must be a practicing Catholic with strong knowledge and experience of working with Native Americans and management of a retreat facility. He/she must have excellent people skills with the ability to relate to people in extreme economic conditions and from diverse backgrounds.

The SSC is governed by a board of directors comprised mostly of Native Americans from the five reservations located throughout the diocese and from Rapid City. The Diocesan Bishop is President of the BOD which usually meets twice during the year or as needed. The Director will work under the supervision and direction of the BOD.

Those who are interested in applying for the position need to submit a diocesan employment application, resume and three letters of reference that indicates experience in retreat work and ministry with Native Americans. Click here for a full job description.

APPLICATION PROCESS:

Interested individuals should send a resumé and letter by e-mail or postal mail listing three professional references along with a completed application to:

Office of the Chancellor

Diocese of Rapid City

606 Cathedral Drive

Rapid City SD 57701

msimonson@diorc.org

The Diocese of Rapid City offers a competitive salary and benefits package. Position is open until filled.