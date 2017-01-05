Fr. Mark’s Musings

January 5, 2017

Yesterday, we celebrated the Feast of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, the founder of the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph. As I pondered her life, I thought of our stewardship initiative right away — generous hospitality and lively faith. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton received two invitations and she accepted them both. In doing so, the fundamental direction of her life changed forever.

The first invitation came in the form of generous hospitality from Italian friends, who invited her and her daughter to stay with them in their home after the death of her husband William Seton, who died of tuberculosis. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton grew up Episcopalian, but was moved and consoled by her friend’s Catholic faith, especially the witness they gave her in the certain faith they had about the Real Presence of the Eucharist. It was this invitation from her Italian friends and their clear witness of faith that gave her the impetus to convert to the Catholic faith.

However, living her Catholic faith was not easy for her because of the anti-Catholic prejudices and attitudes she experienced after returning to America, especially among her family and friends. Despite these difficulties she was encountering, she did not abandon her new found faith, but lived her faith with greater fervor and zeal.

Finding herself isolated and penniless, she accepted her second invitation from a Sulpician priest in Baltimore. He asked her to open a school for girls. This school, and the community of teachers that later came to work with St. Elizabeth led to the founding of the congregation that became the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph. It was this invitation and acceptance that the American parochial school system came to be through the faith and prayer of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.

In this New Year, take the time to reflect on the invitations that you have received that have changed the direction of your life of faith. Who might Jesus be calling you to extend an invitation to? How is He calling you to witness the Catholic faith as St. Elizabeth’s Italian friends did? You might be surprised by what that one simple invitation can do.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, pray for us.

December 27, 2016

The last several months the priests have been having discussions in their deaneries about parish boundaries. The Code of Canon law (No. 518) speaks of the importance of parishes having boundaries. Fr. Tim Hoag echoes this when he says that, “parish boundaries define our mission field.”

It seems that today in our culture, at times, people can be driven by a consumer mentality. This mentality even effects the parishes people attend. This can be seen in particular in the parishes in the Black Hills where people have more options to attend different parishes based on their liking. Msgr. Charles Pope, a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington, DC and a regular contributor to the National Catholic Register, cautions against this consumer mentality that leads people to choose parishes that often make them distant from getting involved in parish life.

“While today it is common for Catholics, for reasons of preference, to attend parishes outside their boundaries, there is a good reason to normally attend the parish in which boundaries you reside. It is the usual human condition that proximity strongly affects how involved we become in a parish. When things are at a distance; we are at a distance.”

Shawna Hanson, the Administrative Assistant for the Offices of Stewardship and Vocations, was inspired by these conversations taking place in the different deaneries and decided to reach out to her neighbors by having an open house at her home. “My husband and I live east of Rapid City on an acreage. The closest parish to our home would be St. John’s in New Underwood, but we, like so many others, have chosen to belong to the Cathedral in Rapid City. When I first heard Fr. Tim speak about our neighborhood as “our mission field”, I did feel challenged.

We have lived in our home for 16 years, and yet there are neighbors that I barely know. And this is out in the country where everyone presupposes that people are “neighborly”! We have talked with one or two neighbors about having a neighborhood barbecue or something, but have never taken the time or made the effort to make it happen.

This Advent we decided to make that effort and invited the twelve households that live within a couple of miles of our house to an open house one Sunday afternoon. We made chili and provided drinks and the neighbors that came brought something to share. Five neighbors accept our invitation and we enjoyed our visit with them all. We sent them each home with a loaf of homemade bread and honey butter and resolved to invite them to a summer barbecue when the weather gets nice.”

This invitation to an open house speaks about generous hospitality and lively faith. I encourage you this New Year to put generous hospitality and lively faith into action by seeing your neighborhood as your mission field. What might the Lord be calling you to do to build relationships with your neighbors?

December 19, 2016

This past weekend, I was helping out at St. Therese’s in Rapid City. After the 9 AM Mass Fr. Kerry asked if I had introduced myself. I said to him, “I did not introduce myself, but I did welcome all who were guests and visitors to St. Therese.” I have helped out at St. Therese several times since moving into their rectory the first part of July. Therefore, I assumed that people knew me and I decided not to introduce myself. Wouldn’t you know it, the one time I decide not to introduce myself someone asks Fr. Kerry who the priest was who celebrated the Mass. Lesson learned!

As I found out last Sunday, we need to be more attentive in our hospitality. This is especially true as we approach the Christmas season. It is important to introduce ourselves as we welcome our visitors and guests in the name of Christ and in the name of our parish communities this Christmas season. This simple gesture of hospitality can go a long way, even though we might not think it matters that people know our name. For those of us who are priests, this gesture is perhaps even more important. Parishioners and guests can easily be distracted wondering who the celebrant is. So introduce yourself, even if you think as I did, that everyone knows you already.

Here is a Christmas checklist from Fr. Michael White co-author of the book “Rebuilt.” Fr. White and Tom Corcoran will be our speakers at this year’s Pastoral Ministry days April 2-4. Our theme is: “Abide In Me: Dedicated Discipleship Creating Intentional Communities of Service to God and Neighbor.”

CHRISTMAS CHECKLIST: GETTING THE MOST OUT OF YOUR CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE

“He’s making a list and checking it twice…”

Anyone who serves on a church staff or volunteers around a church office knows that along with the joy, preparing for Christmas can be a stressful and busy time of year. There’s a lot of work that goes into pulling off a successful and inspiring Christmas celebration. Here’s a little checklist to help keep you organized and on track while creating a truly life-changing experience for everyone who comes through your door.

Environment

Lots of visitors will be checking you out this Christmas. How do you look? Take some time to make sure you look good.

Start outside; if you haven’t had a fall cleanup, do it before the holidays. Take a fresh look at signage too.

Inside, what is going on in your lobby? Get rid of unnecessary signage and advertising. Make sure there are not a lot of flyers around…nobody is going to sign up for your programs on Christmas Eve.

Consider a fresh approach to decorating your church this year. Maybe something more artful than rows of Poinsettias in foil wrapped pots.

Volunteers

Volunteers are needed and necessary given the big crowds you could be expecting. But they also need to be prepared, or they could be part of the problem instead of the solution.

Make a breakdown of every ministry you will need and take time to figure out the appropriate number of volunteers needed.

Recruit, recruit, recruit. Some service times will be easy to fill, others are going to take effort.

Communicate everything that is going on beforehand, so volunteers come already in the know.

If possible, schedule some rehearsals with servers, lectors, ushers. They probably need it.

Parking

Poorly planned parking can leave guests with a bad taste even before they get in the building. Parking ministers are more important at Christmas than any other time of the year.

Communicate parking flow and other instructions to parishioners the weekend prior.

I nvite regulars to leave the best parking for newcomers, encourage them to park off campus whenever possible.

Consider running shuttles from off campus parking at peak times.

Service Times and Communications

Christmas might look and feel very different than the rest of the year, including Mass times and locations. Let people know that ahead of time.

Make sure your times and location (or locations) are well advertised and visible on your website and elsewhere (don’t make people hunt).

Everyone wants to come to that “prime time” 4pm Mass, so encourage your parishioners to consider a different time.

Add some special features to later Masses, like different music, or the ability to “save seats.”

Overflow

Everyone understands that the church is going to be crowded on Christmas Eve. But they’ll be a lot less annoyed about it if it’s clear you have a plan and you’re clearly in charge of your facility.

Have overflow areas where people can sit and at least hear the Mass. Better yet, rent or borrow some cameras and create video venues. Your high school students can help (and will be happy to).

Make your venues hospitable places with hosts to welcome guests.

Make sure your central spaces, like the front doors, are controlled spaces, with very confident and experienced hosts or staff members. Hiring an off duty police officer, and positioning him prominently sends a strong sign you are in charge of your facility.

Especially at the early Masses anticipate lots and lots of little kids. Is there anything you can do for them? Are there places where they can break out and run around? Will you have a Children’s Liturgy of the Word? It can help ease the crush.

Music and Message

Everyone is coming for something…and for the unchurched, who do not understand or appreciate the Eucharist, it boils down to the music and the message.

Even if you have a mediocre music program, it’s not hard to get Christmas music right. Make sure you do because it is hugely important in shaping people’s experience.

As a pastor or celebrant you have a lot on your plate. Don’t let all your tasks distract you from your homily preparation. Delegate everything you can, and then prepare and practice. Invite others to come listen to your message and evaluate it with you. Prepare it with an ear to how it sounds to the unchurched.

December 16, 2016

This past weekend I was covering in the parishes of St. Ambrose in Deadwood and St. Patrick’s in Lead, and preaching on lively faith. Then I drove to Sioux Falls and spent the night with Jay and Cameo Anders and family. I was on my way to visit two of our seminarians, Zane Pekron, who is in his second year of theology and Adam Johnson, who is his second year of pre-theology, at St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul Minnesota.

Because I was Cameo’s confirmation sponsor some 25 years ago, I always try to stop and spend some time with her and her family when I go through Sioux Falls. We always have an interesting type of meal and wonderful conversations about our Catholic faith and this time was no different:

Cameo gave us the instructions for our evening meal, “Put a handful of raw spinach in the bottom of your soup bowl, ladle in a mixed seafood soup, and then follow up with a fried wild rice paddy to top it off.” The seafood soup was filled with shrimp, surimi (imitation crab meat), squid, mussels and octopus. My face must have given away my hesitancy to try the octopus after I saw tentacles staring and looking at me because she said something.

I thought about generous hospitality and how I would respond to this invitation to try something new and different. I knew that Cameo worked hard in the kitchen preparing this meal and for me and her family and to turn my nose up at it without even trying it would not be showing generous hospitality on my part. In the end, octopus was not too bad, although a little chewy. We had some good laughs at that meal and Cameo was delighted when I asked for the recipe so that I can try it out on my brother priests at our next caritas gathering.

Sometimes we simply get in the habit of doing the same thing over and over again, like eating the same type of food. At times, we do not like to try new things that might stretch us or make us a little uncomfortable and so we settle for what we know best, even though it keeps us in a rut. How many times have we heard in parish committees after something new is proposed, “but we’ve always done it this way” or “we’ve never done it that way?” Sometimes our ruts squelch the work of the Holy Spirit in our parishes.

Try something new this week. And if you feel a little uncomfortable and want to hesitate, remind yourself, “at least it’s not octopus!”

December 8, 2016

In my musing the week of Thanksgiving, I suggested that as you gather around your Thanksgiving table surrounded by family and friends, take the time to share with one another your heart of gratitude to the Lord. I thought I would check in with everyone to see if they were able to pull off this simple prayer exercise of giving thanks around the Thanksgiving table. If you did, it would be interesting to hear the litany of gratitude that you heard proclaimed at your Thanksgiving table.

After I wrote that Musing, I came across an interesting biblical commentary on Psalm 138. The first verse contains the phrase, “I give thanks, O Lord, with my whole heart.” Rolf Jacobson says that giving thanks in the Old Testament has less to do with some internal feeling of gratitude but is much more like sending God a thank-you note. And in that thank-you note what God truly desires is for us to tell others what God has done and is doing in our lives. We are called to proclaim and share the good news of God’s love and mercy with one another.

If you were to write a thank-you note to God this week, what would you include in your thank-you note? What are the great things that God has done in your life and is doing in your life? What are the great things that God has done and is doing in our families, our parishes, our diocese, our communities, our state, our nation and in our world?

Use this as an exercise in generous hospitality, lively faith and dedicated discipleship. Spend some quiet time in prayer writing a thank-you note to God (lively faith), invite someone to share your thank-you note (generous hospitality), and actually read or share your thank-you note with them (dedicated discipleship).

I would enjoy reading your thank-you notes to God as well.