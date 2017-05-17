Holy Spirit Novena
A Novena to the Holy Spirit is offered online by the TransCanada Province of the Spiritans by clicking here.
The Holy Spirit is the unseen moving force of God in the world — unseen but not unheard. It was the Holy Spirit who inspired the prophets of the Old Testament to lead the people to God. It was the Holy Spirit who inspired the evangelists to write the Gospels and Epistles. It is today the Holy Spirit who guides the faithful: “and I will send the Holy Spirit to inspire you.”
Spiritans are happy to offer you this novena, to be prayed May 26-June 3, so that you may pray to and invoke the Holy Spirit daily for the seven gifts: Wisdom, Understanding, Right Judgment, Courage, Knowledge, Reverence, and Wonder and Awe.
Prayer of the Seven Gifts of the Holy Spirit
O Lord Jesus Christ, before ascending into heaven you promised to send the Holy Spirit to finish your work in the souls of your Apostles and Disciples. Grant that I may be open to the work of that same Spirit within me.
Grant me the Spirit of Wisdom
that I may not be attached to the perishable things of this world but seek the things that are eternal.
Grant me the Spirit of Understanding
to enlighten my mind with the light of your divine truth.
Grant me the Spirit of Right Judgment
that I may choose the surest way of pleasing God.
Grant me the Spirit of Courage
that I may bear my cross with you and that I may overcome all the obstacles that oppose my salvation.
Grant me the Spirit of Knowledge
that I may know God and know myself.
Grant me the Spirit of Reverence
that I may find the service of God sweet and attractive.
Grant me the Spirit of Wonder and Awe
that I may be filled with loving reverence towards God and may avoid anything that would displease him.
Mark me, dear Lord, with the sign of your true disciples and animate me in all things with your Spirit
Amen