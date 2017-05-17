Holy Spirit Novena

Prayer of the Seven Gifts of the Holy Spirit

O Lord Jesus Christ, before ascending into heaven you promised to send the Holy Spirit to finish your work in the souls of your Apostles and Disciples. Grant that I may be open to the work of that same Spirit within me.

Grant me the Spirit of Wisdom

that I may not be attached to the perishable things of this world but seek the things that are eternal.

Grant me the Spirit of Understanding

to enlighten my mind with the light of your divine truth.

Grant me the Spirit of Right Judgment

that I may choose the surest way of pleasing God.

Grant me the Spirit of Courage

that I may bear my cross with you and that I may overcome all the obstacles that oppose my salvation.