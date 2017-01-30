Lent is a time to walk with Christ in his passion, preparing to renew our baptismal vows and be united with him in his death and resurrection at Easter. It is a time of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. It is a time to simplify and sacrifice. As we observe the Church’s guidelines regarding fasting and abstinence, we also make our own commitments to prayer, fasting, and almsgiving as an individual and as a family. Below are some resources to help your family grow close to Christ this Lent.
Adults
Ideas and resources from Lighthouse media
$1 gifts from the Augustine Institute
The Office of Vocations has booklets available for Stations of the Cross for Vocations – you can purchase these from the Vocations Office for $2 (contact Shawna Hanson, shanson@diorc.org 716-5214 x233), or download them for free at www.Gods-call.org/parishes.
Journey to Jerusalem by Fr. Mark Toups
Tre Ore: The Seven Last Words of Christ with Bishop Robert Barron
Children and Families
Stations of the Cross for Kids
Coloring set – Happy Saints
Crown of Thorns
Making a salt dough crown of thorns
Making a grapevine crown of thorns
Other Resources
Lenten Activities for Children