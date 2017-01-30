Lent is a time to walk with Christ in his passion, preparing to renew our baptismal vows and be united with him in his death and resurrection at Easter.  It is a time of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving.  It is a time to simplify and sacrifice.  As we observe the Church’s guidelines regarding fasting and abstinence, we also make our own commitments to prayer, fasting, and almsgiving as an individual and as a family.  Below are some resources to help your family grow close to Christ this Lent.

Adults

Watch for more updates as we move closer to Lent

Ideas and resources from Lighthouse media

$1 gifts from the Augustine Institute

The Office of Vocations has booklets available for Stations of the Cross for Vocations – you can purchase these from the Vocations Office for $2 (contact Shawna Hanson, shanson@diorc.org 716-5214 x233), or download them for free at www.Gods-call.org/parishes.  

Journey to Jerusalem by Fr. Mark Toups

Magnificat Lent Companion

Tre Ore: The Seven Last Words of Christ with Bishop Robert Barron

Children and Families

Stations of the Cross for Kids

Coloring set – Happy Saints

Stations Coloring Pages

Crown of Thorns

Making a salt dough crown of thorns

Making a grapevine crown of thorns

Other Resources

Lenten Activities for Children

Holy Heroes Lenten Adventure

40 Simple Lenten Traditions for Families