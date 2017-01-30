Adults

Watch for more updates as we move closer to Lent

Ideas and resources from Lighthouse media

$1 gifts from the Augustine Institute

The Office of Vocations has booklets available for Stations of the Cross for Vocations – you can purchase these from the Vocations Office for $2 (contact Shawna Hanson, shanson@diorc.org 716-5214 x233), or download them for free at www.Gods-call.org/parishes.

Journey to Jerusalem by Fr. Mark Toups

Magnificat Lent Companion

Tre Ore: The Seven Last Words of Christ with Bishop Robert Barron