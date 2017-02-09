Photos from the 2017 Men in Black basketball game. The event is co-sponsored by the Rapid City Catholic School System and the Vocations Office as a way for the people of the diocese to meet some of the priests and seminarians in a fun and entertaining environment.

The evening also serves as a fund-raiser for the St. Thomas More Mission Team. Every year, over the Easter break, a team of juniors and seniors from Saint Thomas More High School go on a mission trip — the past four years have working with the Mustard Seed Communities in Jamaica. MSC is a Catholic organization that has built orphanages all over the world which house mentally and physically handicapped children and young adults. Each year students raise money for a specific project which will benefit the communities. This year the mission team is partnering with Hope Haven international to purchase new wheelchairs for some of the residents. The money raised during the men in black basketball game helped meet the monetary goal for this project.