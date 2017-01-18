In the Diocesan Priority Plan, Vocations is one of our foundational ministries and remains an important focus. An emphasis will be in promoting a culture of vocations, not only in the diocese as a whole, but in every parish and in every family. One of the core values in the Priority Plan is the family. Some of the behaviors under this value specifically address the truth that the seeds of a vocation to priesthood or consecrated life are grounded in family where couples are intentionally living their vocation to marriage. There has been much discussion regarding the need to increase the number of seminarians in order to maintain or even increase our current level of diocese.

To that end, it was felt that a new vocation prayer could assist in this endeavor. The new Prayer for Vocations reflects this focus in the Priority Plan and makes a connection to the mission statement of the diocese as well. Praying a new prayer gives us all the opportunity to pray these new words with a lively faith.

In time, they will be printed as prayer cards and made available in all parishes.

New Diocesan Prayer for Vocations

Invitation: We ask for God’s blessing on those discerning a vocation to priesthood, diaconate, marriage or consecrated life as we pray our Vocations Prayer:

Heavenly Father, Inflame our hearts with the fire of your love.

Inspire our families to eagerly say “yes” to the Holy Spirit,

as did Mary and Joseph.

Help our parishes become schools of prayer,

forming intentional disciples of Jesus who desire to live for him.

Assist us in building a culture of vocations,

creating an environment where all disciples

will seek your will for their lives.

Teach married couples to live their vocation

in the Spirit of Christ

so that their families may become a “domestic Church,”

reflecting the life of the Trinity.

Inspire young men and women to seek

a living encounter with your Son

so that they will courageously respond

to your call to priesthood or consecrated life,

giving themselves generously to the Church

in service of the Gospel.

We ask Mary, Mother of the Church and our Mother,

to intercede for us.

Pour out anew upon our diocese your Holy Spirit

and make us courageous witnesses of Christ’s love.

May our lives “attract and form intentional disciples

who joyfully, boldly and lovingly proclaim and live

the mission of Jesus Christ, leading to eternal life.”

We make this prayer through Christ our Lord. Amen.