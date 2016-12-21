Office of Faith Formation

Resources

 

To learn more about the Office of Faith Formation including events such as Refuel, CLICK HERE.

To read more about how the Office of Faith Formation is providing these resources as part of the Priority Plan, CLICK HERE.

Advent Resources

Peace in Christ!  Advent is here! Below are some resources…
Read more
,

The Christmas Season

Nativity (A Retreat for Christmas) by Fr. Mark Toups "Nativity…
Read more
,

Ordinary Time

Nazareth Reflections a prayers for the first three weeks of…
Read more