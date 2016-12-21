Outreach Team visits STM high school

Jenny Scherr, Piedmont; Randy Vette, director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry; Jake Davis, Rapid City; and Father Mark McCormick, director of Vocations and Stewardship; pose for a photo before lunch with students at St. Thomas More High school, December 8. The four are part of the Outreach Team focused on entering into the lives of high school students and loving them where they are at.

“The goal is to build genuine relationships that will allow us to mentor young people in the faith by simply being a presence,” explained Vette. “This idea for the team came from a desire to work with high school students in the best, most fruitful way possible. Jesus showed us how; we simply desire to imitate Christ and his love. He didn’t wait for us to come to him, but first took on flesh and came to be with us. We believe that is the model youth ministry should follow. There is great potential with this new ministry and a lot of students we can be a joyful witness to.”

After a weekend of attending basketball games, the team went back to the school to have lunch on December 14. “STM has been very welcoming to us. I look forward to getting to know the kids,” Scherr added. The team also includes Jackie Kuhn and Jordan Miller, both of Rapid City. (WRC photo)