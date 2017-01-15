Pastoral Ministry Days 2017

Pastoral Ministry Days is coming April 2-4, 2017! This year’s conference, “Abide in Me” with a focus on “Dedicated Discipleship: Creating Intentional Communities of Service to God and Neighbor.” Keynote speakers are Fr. Michael White & Tom Corcoran, authors of “Rebuilt” and “Tools for Rebuilding,” based on their own parish experiences.

The conference officially begins on Monday morning, April 3, and ends the afternoon of the 4, but we’ll have a Holy Hour and hospitality on Sunday evening, April 2, for anyone who can join us, along with an opportunity for early check-in.

Click here for a flyer for this years event. The cost is $75, but if you register before March 15, you can get an early bird rate of $60.

Online registration, the flyer, and a schedule can be found here: www.PMD2017.com

We encourage everyone to register online, if possible, for purposes of accuracy of information, but if you are unable, you can also register by calling the Terra Sancta Retreat Center at 605-716-0925, and they can register you over the phone.

If you have questions, or would like more information, feel free to contact Susan Thompson (sthompson@diorc.org) or Susan Safford (ssafford@diorc.org) at 605-716-5214. We look forward to seeing you there!