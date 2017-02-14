S.D. Bishops Joint Statement

Statement Regarding Senate Bill 149

A bill to uphold religious freedoms afforded to adoption agencies and child placement services

On February 14, Bishop Robert D. Gruss, Diocese of Rapid City, and Bishop Paul J. Swain, Diocese of Sioux Falls, issued a statement supporting S.D. Senate Bill 149. SB 149 would help assure the legal protections of religious freedom so that our faith-based adoption and child placement service providers might continue their important works in accord with their missions. SB 149 would also preserve the diversity in child placement that exists today and ensure that the well-being of children remains the first and foremost concern when being placed with families. Click here for a the full statement.