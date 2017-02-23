A state Catholic conference, which most states have established including those in our neighboring states of North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and Montana, monitors, responds to and educates Catholics about proposed public policies that impact life and the dignity of the human persons, religious liberty and other issues which affect the rights of Catholics to practice their faith both personally and in the public square.

The South Dakota Catholic Conference will follow the development of public policies and communicate with public officials in all branches and at all levels of governments not only during a legislative session but throughout the year. Among the tasks of the Conference will be to focus on issues that are of common concern among Catholic organizations, other faith-based communities, and secular agencies to promote the common good.

“Through advocacy and education based on Catholic moral and social teachings, the Conference will allow Catholics to become better informed about and comment on the public policy issues of the day not only before the legislature but in all of government”, said Bishop Paul Swain.

“It is our hope that the South Dakota Catholic Conference will help all Catholics in our state to become better informed on public policy matters and thereby be able to respond as faithful Catholics and faithful citizens,” said Bishop Robert Gruss.

Those interested in the position for the Executive Director are encouraged to contact the Office of Human Resources of the Diocese of Sioux Falls.