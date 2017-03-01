The Life in the Spirit seminar is designed as an evangelistic too, a formation experience, and an introduction to a life lived in the power and the presence of the Holy Spirit. The eight weeks of sessions help participants realize the fire, the breath, the gifts, fruits and the charisms of the Spirit. The seminar invites us to gather and prepare for a very personal Pentecost, a new release or revitalization of the Spirit’s presence.

Tuesdays, April 18-May 30

6:30-8:30 pm

Holy Cross Chapel, Terra Sancta Retreat Center

