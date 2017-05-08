The World Apostolate of Fatima’s U.S. Tour for Peace, marking the 100th Anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady at Fatima, Portugal, is coming to the Diocese of Rapid City. The International Pilgrim Virgin Statue has been taken to more than 100 countries. The tour, sponsored by the World Apostolate of Fatima, USA (The Blue Army), launched from the National Blue Army Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, in the Diocese of Metuchen, NJ, March 20-21, 2016, to coincide with the start of the centenary celebrations at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal where Pope Francis is expected to visit in May. The statue will travel to parishes, schools, military chapels, and other venues along the tour, with programming to include Masses, confession, talks on Fatima, holy hours, adoration, rosaries and private veneration.

The statue was sculpted in 1947 by José Thedim reflecting the precise instructions of Sister Lucia (the surviving seer at Fatima). Her desire was that the pilgrim image represent Our Lady’s position when she revealed herself as the Immaculate Heart to the Shepherds in 1917.

The schedule for the visit to the Diocese of Rapid City is as follows:

June 7

Timber Lake, Holy Cross

7:15 am Mass follow by adoration, presentation by caretaker, Rosary, Litany, private prayer

11:00 am — Benediction, lunch

Spearfish, St. Joseph

5 pm — Procession

5:15 pm — Mass

6-9 pm — Exposition

9:00 pm Benediction, presentation by caretaker, prayer

June 8

Custer, St. John

8:30 am — Procession

8:40 am — Rosary

9 am — Exposition and veneration of the statue

9:55 am — Benediction

10 am — Presentation by caretaker: Q/A

11 am — Mass

Noon — Luncheon (please bring a dish to share)

Rapid City, Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help

4 pm — Opening Social

5:30 pm — Procession and Mass, Bishop Robert Gruss presiding

7 pm–7 am — All-night vigil with prayer and presentation by caretaker

June 9, 7 am — Closing Mass at cathedral

June 9

Wall, St. Patrick

10 am — Procession

10:15 am – Mass

10:45 am — Exposition, presentation by caretaker, Rosary, time for personal veneration and prayer

12:45 pm — Benediction

1 pm — Lunch in the Hall

Presho, Christ the King

7 pm — Procession

7:15 pm — Mass

7:45 pm — Holy Hour, presentation by caretaker, reconciliation, Rosary

8:45pm — Benediction

Contact the Office of Stewardship and Vocations, 605-716-5214 ext. 233, for more information.